Future 50: Awards keep coming for fast-growing recruitment agency

Seven Resourcing won three awards at the Recruiter Investing in Talent Awards 2021, including the Best Workplace Environment award - Credit: Carmen Valino

Ipswich-based Seven Resourcing has started 2022 in style, picking up three awards at the Recruiter Investing in Talent Awards 2021 – held at The Brewery in London on Tuesday, February 1.

The global recruitment agency, which also has offices in Colchester, Miami and the Gold Coast, won Best Recruitment Company To Work For – Medium (50 to 99 Employees), Most Effective Pay and Benefits Strategy and Best Workplace Environment. It was also ‘highly commended’ for the Covid-19 Champion award.

The awards came off the back of a stellar 2021 for Seven, which saw it win four awards at the Recruiter Awards, as well as being named SME of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win another three major awards at one of the most prestigious ceremonies in our industry,” said managing director Richard Cooke. “We’re proud of the way we treat our staff, the environment they work in and the unmatched culture that runs through the company. For that to be recognised on the big stage is always an honour, and we can’t wait for more success in 2022.”

Seven enjoyed record financial growth in 2021 – with a 33% increase in gross profit compared to its previous record-breaking year in 2020 – and is currently looking to recruit 30 new employees at its Ipswich HQ.

Richard Cooke, managing director of Seven Resourcing - Credit: Seven Resourcing

The company will soon launch its new graduate apprenticeship scheme, UGrad+, which aims to give school and college leavers a credible alternative to university or a traditional apprenticeship. “We thought about how we can reach a perfect middle ground that offers the chance to get the equivalent of a university degree, while earning a postgraduate level of pay,” said head of marketing George Owen.

Those joining the scheme can either spend five years training to become a recruitment consultant, or pursue a different role after two years. “If they would like to go into marketing, graphic design, finance or HR, we'll train them outside of UGrad+ to do whatever they please,” said Mr Owen.

A new partnership will also see Seven raise £10,000 for local charity Ormiston Families, with MD Richard Cooke giving talks to students at schools in the Ormiston Academies Trust. “Richard grew up in poverty, so he’s really passionate about giving a new future to young people who haven't necessarily had a great start to life,” Mr Owen said.

Find out more at www.seven-resourcing.com or www.workatseven.com