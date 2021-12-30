Seven Norfolk businesses that started in 2021

A number of people started new ventures in Norfolk this year. Here are seven businesses that began in 2021 - Credit: Archant

Two years of trade during the Covid pandemic means it has been a challenging time for businesses.

Despite the uncertain times, a number of people have decided to take a chance and achieve their dreams of starting their own business this year.

Here are seven Norfolk entrepreneurs who started out in 2021.

Owner and founder of Succulents by Samuel, Sam Bayfield, at one of the Norfolk events he attended. - Credit: Sam Bayfield

1. Succulents by Samuel

A Fakenham student has turned his love of house plants into a fledgling business and now sells his terrarium creations and potted succulents online and at events across Norfolk.

Sam Bayfield began designing his own terrariums, a small ecosystem for plants, after the first lockdown in 2020 and continued to develop his skills before starting the business last May.

The marketing student incorporates fun themes such as shipwrecks, alien abductions and forgotten jungles into his designs.

2. Cobbled Streets

A Norwich woman has been helping local artists and makers this year after she created an online marketplace for Norfolk's small businesses.

Cobbled Streets was set up by Ellie, 23, in January, offering a space for businesses to sell their creations to customers online, taking a small commission from every sale in the process.

Kylie Blaver outside Sanctuary Gym, which has just opened at Dereham Business Hub - Credit: Brittany Woodman

3. Sanctuary Gym

After months of delays, Kylie Blaver finally opened the doors to her new gym in Dereham in December.

Sanctuary Gym, at the Dereham Business Hub, is run by Miss Blaver and her business partner Paul Booth, and specialises in bodybuilding training, which the pair compete in nationally.

Talented baker Regina Boreisyte has opened the Tea Re'Treat, her first café in Attleborough - Credit: the Tea Re'Treat

4. The Tea Re'Treat

In September this year, talented baker Regina Boreisyte realised her dreams of owning her own cafe and started the Tea Re'Treat on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

The 40-year-old has been impressing the people of Attleborough with her celebration cakes and afternoon teas ever since.

5. Bread Hospitality

Launched from a laptop in a spare room in March 2021, Bread Hospitality offers full circle support to the hospitality industry, working with more than 60 independent businesses across the region.

The company offers businesses support with staffing, HR, event management and creative design and has since gone on to be named as a finalist at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 for start-up business of the year.

Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham hard at work. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

6. Clippers Dog Grooming

In April, Leanne Bunn opened the doors to Clippers Dog Grooming, finding a queue of pooches waiting at the door to get a trim.

The North Walsham dog grooming company, on Mitre Tavern Yard, proved popular with the locals, and appointments were quickly booked up a month in advance after opening.

Jane Berry, who lives in Beetley, opened her Dereham shop Church Street Barbers - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

7. Church Street Barbers

A woman from Beetley fulfilled a 34-year-old dream after she opened up a barber shop in her hometown of Dereham.

Jane Berry initially opened the doors to Church Street Barbers on Christmas Eve in 2020 but lockdown restrictions meant she had to wait until April 2021 for her first proper day of serving customers.