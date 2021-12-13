7 food and drink businesses opening in Norfolk in 2022

Fupburger is among the businesses set to open up shop in 2022 with two new locations in east Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

2022 is just around the corner and with a new year comes new businesses, eager to show Norfolk what they have to offer.

Here is a run down of just seven businesses opening across the county in 2022.

1. Oishii Street Kitchen, Norwich

This collaboration between two Norwich street food trucks will be getting its own restaurant after spicing up the city's food scene since October 2020.

Some of the dishes from Oishii, including the Thai topped fries. - Credit: Lauren Cope

The restaurant combines the Asian flavours of Moco Kitchen with fried chicken from The Hen House Kitchen to offer a range of burgers, rice bowls, and bao buns.

After successful residencies at Chambers Cocktail Company and The Earlham, the company's own restaurant will open in Distillery Square on January 6, 2022.

2. Octopus, Great Yarmouth

Taking the place of the seaside town's former Kings Wine Bar, Octopus will be a restaurant promising seafood straight from the sea.

Ben Melhado and Mario George are the owners of The Octopus restaurant which is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Ben Melhado

Owners Ben Melhado and Mario George wanted to create a business which celebrated Great Yarmouth's heritage by offering the freshest seafood from local fisherman.

The pair are also employing a professional mixologist to serve “the best cocktails around”.

3. Avo, Norwich

Avo is a new burrito bar moving into an empty lot on Timber Hill next door to the Murderers.

Richard Watts, 34, decided to take a leap of faith opening the bar after developing his own secret recipe for the delicacy.

He said: "I first got into burritos because I'm a big gym-goer and found that they're a great, quick, but healthy option to have."

4. Block Norwich

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

In 2022, Norwich will be welcoming a multi-million pound 300-seat area on the Surface car park, near Mountergate in Norwich.

The Block will be located in a transformed shipping container.

Expected to start holding events in Easter 2022, the venue has permission to be in place for one year.

5. Molly Makes, Lenwade

Molly Makes is a baking business set up by Molly Thomson in July

After setting up an Instagram and taking orders for baked goods, Ms Thomson has now bought a renovated horse box from which she will serve homemade sweet treats and barista style coffee.

Pictured is cookie pie made by Molly Makes. Molly Thomson set up her business earlier this year and is now set to open a mobile cafe and cake shop in Lenwade. - Credit: Molly Thomson

In the new year she will be pitched up in Station Road, in the village of Lenwade.

6. Oliver's Bar

Oliver's Bar is a new bar heading to Unthank Road in Norwich in the new year.

Not much is known about the new venue but it promises "a nice place to be", serving cocktails, wine, beer and nibbles.

It will be fully plant-based and sustainable.

7. Fupburger, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Lockdown success Fupburger has announced it is opening two new locations in east Norfolk.

After he was made redundant during lockdown, Tom Shiers, 42, from Halesworth, started Fupburger following his passion for food going from pop-ups at pubs to two permanent locations.

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The burger restaurant, which already has branches in Norwich and Lowestoft, is bringing its delicious burgers to Great Yarmouth and Gorleston in 2022.