Service sector warned that Brexit deal favours goods-related firms

East Anglian businesses in the service sector are being warned that the Brexit deal may not provide the short-term benefits which many have been hoping for.

Audit, tax and advisory specialists KPMG, which has an office in Norwich, said that the details laid out in the deal thus far spell better news for goods-related firms.

Kelly Dunn, senior partner for KPMG in the East of England, said: “It’s good news a deal has been struck and provides a basis for both the UK and EU to build on. It will no doubt bring initial relief to many businesses, particularly goods-related ones who will welcome the avoidance of tariffs and quotas, though it doesn’t mean status quo.

“This is a ‘skinny’ deal focusing predominantly on goods rather than services, which poses a longer-term challenge for those businesses.

“Businesses can now focus on preparation for the new relationship and those who haven’t done so to date should familiarise themselves with new customs paperwork, a new immigration system and the end of freedom of movement among other changes.

“Business plans need to also factor in some disruption across their supply chain, particularly on roads and at ports as customs changes and delays will have a knock-on effect on both suppliers and those awaiting deliveries.

“We forecast GDP growth could reach 6.1pc in 2021 with this deal, notably higher than the 3.3pc we anticipated in a no deal outcome.”

However Edward Savory, partner at law firm Birketts corporate team which has offices in Ipswich and Norwich, said he expects demand to be up across the board: “Reaching a deal on Brexit will be very positive for the local mergers and acquisitions market.

“Removing the uncertainty from UK – EU trading relationships with a free trade zone will give buyers, sellers and lenders confidence to do deals.

“Activity has been strong in the last quarter of 2020 with a positive pipeline for 2021, which has in part been driven by the anticipated changes to capital gains tax (which is likely to impact anyone looking to see their company).

“With low interest rates, we anticipate an increased demand (in particular, from private equity) for good businesses.”