Video

Published: 4:36 PM February 12, 2021

Drayton Old Lodge is at the centre of The Lodge development of townhouses, apartments and new builds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Eight homes being created in the conversion of a historic manor house in Norwich are taking shape.

Inside Paston House, for sale for £695,000. The townhouse has been fully decorated for viewings. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Lodge is a development with Drayton Old Lodge at its centre, built to look like something from the Tudor or Elizabethan era but in fact dating to 1914.

Inside Paston House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The first phase of the development in Drayton High Road which started last year now has a show house for viewings in Paston House.

This is a three bedroom townhouse overlooking the manor's ancient monument, for sale for £695,000. It also has the big main entrance to the manor as its front door.

Inside Paston House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The main house is being converted into townhouses and apartments with later phases creating new builds in the grounds.

The formal entrance which is the front door to Paston House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The first 15 viewings take place at the weekend in Paston House with the next being in March when Raikes House, which incorporates the grand staircase, will be finished. Homes will be ready to move into later this year.

The rear of Drayton Old Lodge showing the front door to Paston House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jamie Perry, site director, said: "We are seeing a high demand, especially for apartments and in fact we have a sale agreed on an apartment already. We are a relatively small team so we've been able to get on throughout Covid. People are allowed to view and we are a big site meaning every viewing is staggered."

Inside Paston House - Credit: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

Iain Wilson, of Norwich-based Wilson Development, is the man behind the creation. He transformed the Dial House, Reepham, the Assembly House in Norwich, Byford’s in Holt, the Pigs, Edgefield, the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington and the King’s Head in Holt.

Inside Paston House - Credit: Denise Bradley

He has planning permission to create 35 homes from the Drayton site in up to five phases, starting with the conversion of the manor house.

The rest of the new builds wrapping around the house in 10 acres will be built over several years.

Inside Paston House - Credit: Denise Bradley

The manor has its own Grade II star listed building and a scheduled ancient monument. The building is believed to have been a strategic lookout and hunting lodge for the original lodge which was left to the Paston family.

Drayton Old Lodge when work began last September. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The main house later became a home for nurses working at Hellesdon Hospital nearby. More recently it was a popular wedding venue but plans to transform it into a 30 bedroom hotel failed and it went up for sale.



