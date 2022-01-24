Event will help farmers to protect their greatest asset

David Cross at Glovers Farm in Sedgeford, part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network - Credit: Chris Hill

A west Norfolk farm is running a free event this week to help other farmers to measure, manage and improve their greatest asset - the soil.

The meeting at Sedgeford Village Hall, near Hunstanton, is being held by David Cross of Glovers Farm - part of the knowledge-sharing Monitor Farm network run by the AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board).

Mr Cross has a flock of 900 breeding ewes which are integrated within the farm’s arable rotation on the 360ha mixed farm.

He says the condition of the soil directly influences the yield and quality potential of grass and forage crops, livestock performance and therefore profitability.

Wednesday evening's meeting will discuss the baseline measurements from a soil health review at Glovers Farm, and what it could mean for future management decisions.

Mr Cross will be joined by Dr Elizabeth Stockdale, head of farming systems and

agronomy research for NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany), and Dr Amanda Bennett, an environment scientist for AHDB.

The event is aimed at livestock farmers and will include discussions on how to assess the physical, chemical and biological properties of soil, and practical steps to improve its health and structure.