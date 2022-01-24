News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Event will help farmers to protect their greatest asset

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 2:30 PM January 24, 2022
David Cross with one of the legume-based grazing leys on his farm in Sedgeford

David Cross at Glovers Farm in Sedgeford, part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network  - Credit: Chris Hill

A west Norfolk farm is running a free event this week to help other farmers to measure, manage and improve their greatest asset - the soil.

The meeting at Sedgeford Village Hall, near Hunstanton, is being held by David Cross of Glovers Farm - part of the knowledge-sharing Monitor Farm network run by the AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board).

Mr Cross has a flock of 900 breeding ewes which are integrated within the farm’s arable rotation on the 360ha mixed farm.

He says the condition of the soil directly influences the yield and quality potential of grass and forage crops, livestock performance and therefore profitability.

Wednesday evening's meeting will discuss the baseline measurements from a soil health review at Glovers Farm, and what it could mean for future management decisions.

Mr Cross will be joined by Dr Elizabeth Stockdale, head of farming systems and
agronomy research for NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany), and Dr Amanda Bennett, an environment scientist for AHDB.

The event is aimed at livestock farmers and will include discussions on how to assess the physical, chemical and biological properties of soil, and practical steps to improve its health and structure.

  • The meeting runs from 6.30-9.00pm on Wednesday, January 26. No refreshments are provided. To register, book online, email KE.events@ahdb.org.uk or call 01904 771218.
Farming
Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emily Oakes-Buckingham, who died at the age of 13 earlier this year

Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents

Angie George

person