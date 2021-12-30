News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Seasonal visa scheme extended for foreign fruit and veg pickers

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 3:46 PM December 30, 2021
Updated: 4:04 PM December 30, 2021
Seasonal workers packing Norfolk herbs

The government's seasonal visa scheme for horticultural workers has been extended until the end of 2024 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Farming leaders welcomed the extension of a seasonal workers scheme for fruit and vegetable pickers - but warned more action is urgently needed to fill livestock sector jobs.

The Home Office and Defra said the visa scheme will be extended until the end of 2024.

It will make 30,000 six-month visas available for horticultural workers in 2022, "with the potential to increase by 10,000 if necessary".

This was welcomed by the National Farmers' Union (NFU), which estimates demand could be as high as 55,000 people in the coming year due to falling numbers of EU nationals and challenges recruiting domestic workers.

However, Defra said visas will begin to taper down after 2023 as part of the government's post-Brexit goal of prioritising domestic workers and reducing "reliance on foreign labour".

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw said: “This [extension] is positive news for the thousands of fruit, veg and flower growers that rely on essential seasonal workers to help pick, pack and grade our iconic fresh produce.

Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU)

Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: John Cottle

"These growers will be extremely relieved to have clarity over the future of the scheme for the next three years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 Busy route to Norwich will see speed limit reduced to 10mph
  1. 4 New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid
  2. 5 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
  3. 6 Life could be back to normal by Easter, predicts UEA expert
  4. 7 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  5. 8 8 big name acts and festivals coming to Norfolk in 2022
  6. 9 Reclamation legend writes book about old Norfolk
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January

“With labour shortages so rife across the entire food supply chain, we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Those shortages have also been keenly felt in East Anglia's pig and poultry sectors.

Mark Gorton, a director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry, based in Shropham near Attleborough, said a separate initiative offering 5,500 temporary visas for poultry workers had helped the firm satisfy its peak Christmas demand - but now a longer-term solution is needed.

"The seasonal workers visas enabled us to get our Christmas turkeys done - but now we are in a dire situation again," he said.

"Everyone has gone home and we are back to massive factory shortages. We need the government to listen to us, or there will be shortages on the shelves.

Mark Gorton, joint managing director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry. Picture: TNP

Mark Gorton, joint managing director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry. Picture: TNP - Credit: TNP

"I don't want to belittle horticulture, because this is a huge financial thing for them, but a strawberry left on a plant is not a welfare issue - however if you leave livestock in a shed and you cannot process them there are massive animal welfare implications.

"So it is critical that action is taken fast."

While acknowledging farming's reliance on foreign workers, Defra said "more must be done to attract UK workers through offering training, career options, wage increases and to invest in increased automation technology".

Farming
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic

Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Many people have reported tunnels under Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon