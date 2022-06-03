News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BBC's The One Show inspires windfarm worker to clean up the North Sea

person

Derin Clark

Published: 6:00 AM June 3, 2022
George Browne, left and Dan McKinley with the plastics and rubbish collected from the Seabin

George Browne, left and Dan McKinley with the plastics and rubbish collected from the Seabin - Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Watching an episode of the BBC's programme The One Show inspired a ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) worker to help clean up the sea and harbour at Lowestoft. 

Dan McKinley, a principal operations and maintenance health and safety specialist at ScottishPower Renewable's East Anglia ONE, has set-up two Seabins in the North Sea that collect waste. 

The Seabins, which have been provided by the windfarm for Associated British Ports (ABP), and are floating bins which skim water for plastics and rubbish. 

They are being maintained and emptied by four apprentices working for SPR. 

Mr McKinley said: “I actually heard about Seabins and the positive impact they can have on BBC’s The One Show.

“As soon as I saw the piece, I knew it could be a real opportunity for us to do something positive for our environment and help give back to our local community.

“It’s great to see the Seabins fully functioning and doing such an important job, and I hope they will serve as a precedent for ScottishPower’s other offshore developments going forward.”

