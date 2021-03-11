Difficult year at Savills saved by residential buying boom

Published: 11:00 AM March 11, 2021

Mark Little of Savills (inset) on the company's 2020 performance - Credit: Savills/Archant

Savills has posted its end of year results revealing a "robust" performance despite the headwinds caused by coronavirus uncertainty.

The group saw revenue fall by 9pc to £1.74bn, down from £1.91bn in 2019.

However the company was buoyed by Savills UK Residential, which grew revenues by 10pc as the market recovered strongly from mid-year.

This came as chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a stamp duty holiday which meant buyers of properties valued under £500,000 did not pay duty.

The news resulted in a ordinary dividend payout of 17p - which "reflects the resilience of the less transactional business performance" the business said.

Mark Little, head of office at Savills Norwich, said: “Despite the obvious challenges, 2020 has been an extremely busy year for the Norwich office. Agile working has proved very successful and both transactional and management teams have performed strongly.

"The residential and rural departments have expanded and our new homes and development divisions have completed some significant deals.

"The pace shows no signs of slowing and we look forward to continuing to support our clients and grow our business further over the coming months.”

Mark Ridley, group chief executive, added: “Savills delivered a robust performance in 2020 reflecting the strength and resilience of our global, diversified business. We continued to grow our less transactional service lines and increase our market share, outperforming in many of our transactional markets despite the challenging conditions.

"Much of this outperformance is due to our strategy of retaining the strength of our teams and focussing resolutely on addressing both the pandemic-related, and longer term, needs of our clients.

“We remain confident in the long term attraction of real estate as an asset class and although macro-economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 clearly remains, we see enhanced investor demand for income and improvements in leasing activity as occupiers increasingly seek to address their requirements.

"Savills has a strong balance sheet and we remain focused on growing our less transactional businesses, increasing our share of the global transactional markets and enhancing the resilience of the business overall.

"We have made a good start to 2021 and see opportunities for business development emerging during the course of the year.”