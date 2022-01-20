Farmland prices rise as environmental interest stokes demand

Australia Farm in March, Cambridgeshire, whose sale completed this week in excess of the £2.95m guide price, said Savills - Credit: Chris Rawlings

Farmland values in the East of England are expected to continue rising in 2022 – and plots with environmental potential are predicted to see the largest gains.

According to the latest farmland price index from Savills, arable and grassland in the region traded at an average of £8,410 per acre last year – the highest of any region in the UK.

The figure was a 2.6pc increase on 2020 – with Grade 3 livestock land seeing the largest increase of 5.6pc, prime arable land rising by an average of 3.3pc, Grade 3 arable by 2pc and poor arable by 3pc.

Christopher Miles, Savills' head of rural agency for the East of England - Credit: Richard Marsham

Property agents believe lack of supply and high demand will continue to fuel the market, although price growth will vary depending on land type, geography and quality.

Savills researchers predict the value of prime arable land will increase by an average of 2.5pc a year for the next five years.

But, while government policy is evolving away from land-based subsidies towards green incentive schemes, poorer quality livestock land that could lend itself to environmental uses is expected to increase by an average of 6pc a year over the same period.

Christopher Miles, who leads the farm agency team for Savills in the East of England and is based at the firm’s Norwich office, said: “The lower quality land perhaps has greater capacity for price growth – so I think the predicted rises have to be seen within that context. But overall I think it paints a positive picture.

“Farmland historically has acted as a good hedge against inflation and, in the continuing low-interest environment, it has increased appeal as an asset class in a mixed portfolio.

"More recently its new value as a tangible store of carbon and important environmental credentials has only added to its investor appeal, and we see no reason for this to change.

“Demand for farms with a strong amenity or lifestyle appeal is also expected to remain as a result of the pandemic's long lasting impact on working practices.”

Across Great Britain, Savills says average values for all land types rose by 6.2pc during 2021, spurred by restricted supply and continued interest from traditional farmland buyers along with newer environmental interests.