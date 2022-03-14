Leading estate agent reports record revenue and profits in 2021

Property group Savills achieved record revenue and profits last year as it recovered from the pandemic, but warns global events could impact the real estate market this year.

During 2021 the estate agent, which has offices across the east of England, increased its revenue by 23pc to £2.15bn, its annual results reveal.

Meanwhile, profit before tax was up by 120pc to £183.1m.

These figures take into account the firms business across the UK and overseas.

It reported that its transactional advisory revenues increased by 34pc in recovering markets, commercial transaction revenue was up by 35pc with strong growth in both the UK and Asia Pacific, and its residential transaction revenue increased by 31pc.

Last year, the firm also increased its investment management revenue, with base management fees growing by 30pc. Part of this was due to entering a strategic partnership with Samsung Life Insurance to accelerate the future growth of the Savills Investment Management business.

Mark Ridley, group chief executive at Savills, said that the company's record performance in 2021 reflected the significant recovery in both residential and commercial transactional markets". Along with the growth of the firm's investment management, property management and consultancy businesses.

Global events could impact the company's revenue this year as Mr Ridley added: "The war in Ukraine has shocked the world and, in response, Savills is providing support both through international charities and via our Polish operation, focusing particularly on Ukrainian refugees. Our thoughts are with everyone affected in the region and we can only hope for a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible.

"At this stage it is too early to predict the economic, including longer term inflationary, impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the world’s real estate markets.

"Subject to this key uncertainty, we would anticipate real estate transaction volumes and discretionary spend to normalise in the year ahead, alongside the continued recovery of global markets as they emerge from pandemic-related disruptions.

"The Group has started 2022 in line with our expectations and the strength of our balance sheet supports our growth strategy to pursue further complementary acquisitions and significant recruitment across our global business.”