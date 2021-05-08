News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sandringham Estate to host outdoor cinema this summer

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:46 AM May 8, 2021   
Sandringham House. Pic: Archant

Sandringham House, which reopens to visitors on May 29

The Queen will open up her Norfolk home to film lovers with the Sandringham Estate set to host an outdoor cinema. 

Luna Cinema will be erecting an open air screen in the formal gardens of the Royal west Norfolk property. 

Films will be showed from July 1 to 4 with tickets starting at £16 per adult. 

Screenings include Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease, The Greatest Showman and Pretty Woman. 

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021, post-lockdown, season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love.

Luna Cinema has hosted a series of outdoor events before. (Pictured, Lulworth Castle)

Luna Cinema has hosted a series of outdoor events before. (Pictured, Lulworth Castle) - Credit: Luna Cinema

You may also want to watch:

"Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the country to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences.

“So picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and a beautiful setting. We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”

People can choose to wrap up warm with a picnic blanket in tow, or can choose to upgrade to a Luna Luxe ticket which will see them offered a sofa seat with a heater, bottle of bubbly and food hamper. 

Tickets are on sale now at thelunacinema.com. 

