Farm shop's green light for outdoor seating and play area

A Norfolk farm shop has been given the green light to make improvements to its premises, including a function room, outdoor seating and children’s play area.

Samuels Family Farm Shop and Butchers on Market Lane in Walpole St Andrew, near Wisbech, submitted plans for the alterations to West Norfolk Borough Council last year.

In a decision issued on Thursday, the business was given permission to complete a raft of changes it’s been working on since an initial approval was given for an extension to the shop space in 2016.

Samuel’s Family Farm Shop and Butchers, in Walpole St Andrew near King's Lynn - Credit: Ben Human

A previous request to bring the shop’s parking spaces to 49 has been trimmed back to 43 under the new permission, to make space for the seating and play area.

The team at Samuel’s Family Farm Shop and Butchers, in Walpole St Andrew near King's Lynn - Credit: Ben Human

Set up in 2015 by farmer Ben Human, the shop saw its sales accelerate in the first year of the pandemic, as the crisis prompted the launch of delivery, takeaway and 'click and collect' services, along with the arrival of new staff.