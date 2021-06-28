Live
Sausage roll and steak bake sales surprise for Greggs
- Credit: Greggs
Bosses at the bakery chain, with outlets across Norfolk, reckon there's a clamour for post-lockdown pastries.
The high street giant has revealed sales are returning at a much faster rate than expected after the Covid shut-down. Bosses say an expected slowdown at Greggs from the reopening of cafes and restaurants last month failed to materialise.
In the eight weeks to May 8, sales dropped just 3.9pc compared with a 23.3pc fall in the 10 weeks to March 13 in lockdown.
Total sales in the 18 weeks to May 8 were £352 million, up from £280 million last year as the pandemic weighed in, but down from £373 million in 2019.
In a short update to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: "We had expected to see increased competition as cafes and restaurants were allowed to compete more effectively with our largely take-out offer.
"This level of sustained sales recovery is stronger than we had anticipated and, if it were to continue, would have a materially positive impact on the expected financial result for the year."
