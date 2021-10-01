Sainsbury's to employ 22,000 workers to meet Christmas demand
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Sainsbury's has announced plans to hire 22,000 extra staff to help cope with increased demand this Christmas.
The retail group, which also owns Argos, has said this will be its "biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive," with roles available across the UK from Friday.
Sainsbury's, which has 12 stores in Norfolk, will be hiring staff to work in its stores as well as delivery drivers and logistics workers.
Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury's retail and digital director, said: "We're going all out to help our customers celebrate and make sure they have a great Christmas this year.
"By recruiting 22,000 temporary Sainsbury's and Argos colleagues on an attractive pay package, incentivising online drivers and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season, we will deliver what our customers want - great food and fantastic service.
"Christmas is a fun time to work in retail for anyone who enjoys helping customers and thrives on working in an inclusive team environment.
"If that's what motivates you, we're ready to welcome you to Sainsbury's."
It is not known how many of the roles will be in Norfolk.
Sainsbury's came under scrutiny last month after it told staff they could have Boxing Day off as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic. It was later revealed staff would have to use a day of holiday or take unpaid leave.