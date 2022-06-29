Ben & Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's recalled due to health concerns

A batch of Ben and Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's has been recalled due to safety concerns - Credit: PA

A warning has been issued after it was found a batch of Ben & Jerry's ice cream poses a danger to nut allergy sufferers.

Trading Standards has released notices about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Ben & Jerry's has recalled its peanut butter cookie dough ice cream as it has an incorrect lid meaning allergens are not correctly labelled. - Credit: Trading Standards

The American company has recalled a batch of its Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream sold at Sainsbury's due to a risk to peanut allergy sufferers.

A packaging error has meant the incorrect lid has been placed on the product resulting in peanuts not mentioned on the lid.

This means that people could confuse the product for Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream, rather than Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

Customers who are affected by this can return the product for a full refund.

Product details

Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Pack size: 465 ml

Batch code: L1278

Best-before date: April 2023

Allergen(s): peanuts

Suma has recalled its Spicy Lentil Soup as some cans contain a different product, posing a risk to people with gluten allergies - Credit: Trading Standards

Suma has recalled a batch of its Spicy Lentil Soup as some tins have been found to contain a different product, Suma Cheesy Pasta Pot.

This poses a risk to people with an allergy to gluten as the pasta contains wheat.

While it will be clear upon opening the product that the contents of the can is wrong, the company has recalled the batch of soup as a precaution.

Tins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Suma Organic Spicy Lentil Soup

Batch code: 0300/01-21

Best-before date: October 2023

Allergen: wheat (gluten)

Sainsbury's has recalled batches of its cooked and frozen large king prawns due to some of the prawns being uncooked - Credit: Trading Standards

Sainsbury's has recalled a batch of its cooked and peeled frozen large king prawns due to a risk that some of the prawns may be undercooked.

This could be dangerous if the prawns are eaten raw.

Customers who have bought the product can return it for a full refund.

Product details

by Sainsbury's Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns

Pack size: 180 g, 400 g

Best-before dates: May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, and October 2023

The Co-Op has recalled a batch of its Chilli and Lime Protein Crunch due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

The Co-Op has has recalled a range of its Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch nuts after it was discovered the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes it a danger to anyone with an allergy to milk.

Customers can return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details

Pack size: 120g

Best before: August 15, 2022, September 5, 2022 and September 26, 2022