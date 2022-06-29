Ben & Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's recalled due to health concerns
- Credit: PA
A warning has been issued after it was found a batch of Ben & Jerry's ice cream poses a danger to nut allergy sufferers.
Trading Standards has released notices about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The American company has recalled a batch of its Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream sold at Sainsbury's due to a risk to peanut allergy sufferers.
A packaging error has meant the incorrect lid has been placed on the product resulting in peanuts not mentioned on the lid.
This means that people could confuse the product for Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream, rather than Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.
Customers who are affected by this can return the product for a full refund.
Product details
Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
Pack size: 465 ml
Batch code: L1278
Best-before date: April 2023
Allergen(s): peanuts
Suma has recalled a batch of its Spicy Lentil Soup as some tins have been found to contain a different product, Suma Cheesy Pasta Pot.
This poses a risk to people with an allergy to gluten as the pasta contains wheat.
While it will be clear upon opening the product that the contents of the can is wrong, the company has recalled the batch of soup as a precaution.
Tins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Suma Organic Spicy Lentil Soup
Batch code: 0300/01-21
Best-before date: October 2023
Allergen: wheat (gluten)
Sainsbury's has recalled a batch of its cooked and peeled frozen large king prawns due to a risk that some of the prawns may be undercooked.
This could be dangerous if the prawns are eaten raw.
Customers who have bought the product can return it for a full refund.
Product details
by Sainsbury's Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns
Pack size: 180 g, 400 g
Best-before dates: May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, and October 2023
The Co-Op has has recalled a range of its Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch nuts after it was discovered the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
This makes it a danger to anyone with an allergy to milk.
Customers can return it to the nearest store for a full refund.
Product details
Pack size: 120g
Best before: August 15, 2022, September 5, 2022 and September 26, 2022