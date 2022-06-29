News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Ben & Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's recalled due to health concerns

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:54 AM June 29, 2022
Sainsbury's has released better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Picture: Andrew Matthew

A batch of Ben and Jerry's ice cream sold at Sainsbury's has been recalled due to safety concerns - Credit: PA

A warning has been issued after it was found a batch of Ben & Jerry's ice cream poses a danger to nut allergy sufferers.

Trading Standards has released notices about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Ben & Jerry's has recalled its peanut butter cookie dough ice cream

Ben & Jerry's has recalled its peanut butter cookie dough ice cream as it has an incorrect lid meaning allergens are not correctly labelled. - Credit: Trading Standards

The American company has recalled a batch of its Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream sold at Sainsbury's due to a risk to peanut allergy sufferers.

A packaging error has meant the incorrect lid has been placed on the product resulting in peanuts not mentioned on the lid. 

This means that people could confuse the product for Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream, rather than Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. 

Customers who are affected by this can return the product for a full refund.

Product details
Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
Pack size: 465 ml
Batch code: L1278
Best-before date: April 2023
Allergen(s): peanuts

Suma has recalled its Spicy Lentil Soup as some cans contain a different product

Suma has recalled its Spicy Lentil Soup as some cans contain a different product, posing a risk to people with gluten allergies - Credit: Trading Standards

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
  2. 2 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
  3. 3 North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel
  1. 4 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
  2. 5 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
  3. 6 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
  4. 7 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
  5. 8 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
  6. 9 North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK
  7. 10 Abnormal load to travel through county on first day of Norfolk Show

Suma has recalled a batch of its Spicy Lentil Soup as some tins have been found to contain a different product, Suma Cheesy Pasta Pot.

This poses a risk to people with an allergy to gluten as the pasta contains wheat.

While it will be clear upon opening the product that the contents of the can is wrong, the company has recalled the batch of soup as a precaution.

Tins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Product details
Suma Organic Spicy Lentil Soup
Batch code: 0300/01-21
Best-before date: October 2023
Allergen: wheat (gluten)

Sainsbury's has recalled batches of its cooked and frozen large king prawns

Sainsbury's has recalled batches of its cooked and frozen large king prawns due to some of the prawns being uncooked - Credit: Trading Standards

Sainsbury's has recalled a batch of its cooked and peeled frozen large king prawns due to a risk that some of the prawns may be undercooked.

This could be dangerous if the prawns are eaten raw.

Customers who have bought the product can return it for a full refund.

Product details
by Sainsbury's Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns
Pack size: 180 g, 400 g
Best-before dates: May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, and October 2023

The Co-Op has recalled a batch of its Chilli and Lime Protein Crunch due to the product containing milk

The Co-Op has recalled a batch of its Chilli and Lime Protein Crunch due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

The Co-Op has has recalled a range of its Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch nuts after it was discovered the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes it a danger to anyone with an allergy to milk.

Customers can return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details

Pack size: 120g

Best before: August 15,  2022, September 5, 2022 and September 26, 2022

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Thornham

Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon