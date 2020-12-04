Published: 10:34 AM December 4, 2020

A Norwich chocolatier had to close orders for advent calendars and boxes of truffles after an unprecedented demand.

Angela Ruthven, 76, and her team at Artisan Chocolates by Saffire, now in the Royal Arcade, literally can't make chocolates fast enough.

She reopened yesterday the shop she only moved into in September selling a limited stock while new batches were being made ready for the rest of the weekend rush.

Mrs Ruthven, a retired headteacher, has also sparked interest for her hand-made unique chocolates from a large London events firm which put in an 'eye-watering' order in terms of the amounts of truffles it wanted.

So the chocolate makers have been working around the clock to stock up the shop and fulfil this large order.

"I think it was the article in this newspaper that caused the big London corporation to see what I was doing, and it's because we offer bespoke chocolates, we can fulfil that and if there's something someone doesn't want, we can provide something else," she said.

"I don't want to say how much but it was eye watering in terms of the amount they ordered, I've got this newspaper to thank.

"It's been an absolute brilliant move going into the Royal Arcade. Sometimes you have to take a risk and bite the bullet. I am also looking after myself and my team, we work in shifts but so far the interest has been wonderful."

Mrs Ruthven used to operate her chocolate shop from purpose-built premises in Taverham Garden Centre. She'd always dreamed of being in the Victorian Royal Arcade, which used to be synonymous with chocolate when it had a shop run by Digby Eddison.

Digby's sold up in the Arcade in 2013 to run Harald's in Cromer but his name was never removed until recently.

Artisan Chocolates by Saffire sells all kinds of chocolate products but its best sellers are the unique range of truffles, hand-made and decorated, infused with various different flavours to Mrs Ruthven's own secret recipes. Customers can buy individual chocolates in tiny presentation boxes with small range of ready-made items including single origin chocolate bars, which contain higher cocoa content and less sugar.