News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

£180k 'reverse auction' will help farmers create turtle dove habitats

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:36 AM June 4, 2021   
Turtle dove foraging in a weedy field

The RSPB will hold a second 'reverse auction' to create farmland habitats for threatened turtle doves - Credit: Jack Farrar / RSPB Images

A new "reverse auction" will distribute £180,000 of funds to help the region's farmers create urgently-needed habitats for endangered turtle doves.

East Anglia is one of the last remaining strongholds for the farmland bird species, which has suffered a 98pc decline in numbers since the 1970s, putting it at risk of extinction.

Conservationists are exploring new ways of funding habitat creation through the government’s emerging Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), due to replace the EU system of subsidies being phased out after Brexit.

As part of Defra’s "Test and Trials" programme, the RSPB has been running a project with farmers across East Anglia to target agri-environment funding through reverse auctions.

It is the opposite of a traditional auction where bidders compete to buy an item at an increasing price. Instead, bidders enter their best price for providing the required service, and bids will be assessed to see which provide the best quality habitat at the most competitive price – not just the lowest bid.

A first auction took place in February covering areas in Norfolk's Wensum Valley and at Hadleigh and Dedham Vale in Suffolk. Winning bids will provide more than 80 hectares of food plots across these two areas. 

The expanded zone for the reverse auction for potential new turtle dove habitats in Norfolk

The new, expanded zone for the reverse auction for potential new turtle dove habitats in north west Norfolk is outlined in blue (the previous zone is shown in red) - Credit: RSPB

Now a second auction is due to go live between June 7–22, targeting expanded zones in north west Norfolk and around Stonham Aspal in Suffolk, aiming to distribute around £180,000 of available funding to deliver the feeding plots needed by turtle doves arriving from migration in spring 2022 and 2023.

Senior RSPB project manager Jake Zarins said: "As well as providing essential habitat across the region the project represents an important opportunity for project participants to contribute feedback to the government around what will replace the Common Agricultural Policy following the UK’s departure from the EU.

"Whilst the use of reverse auctions has resulted in mixed and passionate feedback, the project has thus far also identified significant potential in terms of bespoke scoring systems being used for two important purposes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  1. 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  2. 5 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  3. 6 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  4. 7 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
  6. 9 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
  7. 10 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses

"The first relates to the targeting of investment where impacts are likely to be greatest rather than simply where it is cheapest or easiest to deliver. The second is that the approach being used by the project might add value to important but undervalued farmland habitat such as ponds and the very dense scrub, bramble thickets and hedgerows required by turtle doves and many other species."

Jake Zarins, senior project manager for the RSPB

Jake Zarins, senior project manager for the RSPB - Credit: Jake Zarins

Turtle doves in a tree

The RSPB will hold a second 'reverse auction' to create farmland habitats for threatened turtle doves - Credit: Richard Bennett


Farming
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Custody suites across Essex have had toilets replaced in them. Photo: PA Wire

Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus