'Plenty to come’ at new golf venue after Covid setback in launch year

The first lockdown of March 2020 could not have come at a worse time for the Royal Norwich.

Like many businesses the golf club was knocked sideways. It had only just unveiled its new course at the 350-acre Weston Estate at Weston Longville, north-west of Norwich. This had officially opened with much fanfare in September 2019 with Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter playing the inaugural round to celebrate the completion of the 10-year vision to create a world class sporting venue in the region.

It was the first time a “royal” golf course had ever relocated to a new site. The centrepiece was a new 18-hole genderless course designed by Ross McMurray of European Golf Design and built to the highest industry standards with the aim of holding some of the sport’s most prestigious events. Food and beverage operations to match the quality of the course were a must — and the club was keen to ensure it attracted a wide variety of visitors.

A six-hole academy course was also created to encourage new players into the sport.

The next month on October 24, 2020, a spacious new clubhouse offered outstanding facilities for leisure and business was opened. Known as The Stables, it included modern meeting rooms, a restaurant, micro-brewery, bar, pro shop and changing facilities for members and guests.

James Stanley, the 1,350-member club’s new chief executive, said the venue was “much more” than its golf offer.

The former UK boss of the sports and leisure division of Sodexo has spent 20 years in the hospitality and events sector working with sporting venues and major events bodies including Royal Ascot, Chelsea Flower Show and The Open Championship.

The aim, he said, was to grow into accommodation and other leisure activities – while remaining very golf-focused – and make it accessible. “Historically golf has been a white, ageing, middle-aged sport,” he explained. “What we are trying to do is to develop golf as a sport for all.”

The goal has been to reinvigorate and revitalise the sport, attracting all sections of society and the family. The site is open not just to members, but to the public at large through the diversity of its offer.

“We have got plenty to come,” he enthused. “We have got junior scholarship programmes, associations with local school, work experience, apprenticeships – we have got all that happening.”

Today there are around 70 workers employed at the site. The golf club’s move from Hellesdon to Weston had been “very positive”, said director of hospitality Kevin Gooch.

All had been going well and they were taking baby steps towards increasing the offer when the pandemic struck and they had to close their doors.

“Momentum was really, really gathering and it really stopped our momentum when we closed down,” he said. “We had to stop in our tracks.”

Of course, it was very frustrating and disappointing, and meant the venue had to make some really difficult decisions. They had to grapple with questions of “how long, how far, how deep”, said Mr Stanley.

Luckily, there was the furlough scheme. Greenkeepers obviously needed to be kept on to keep the course in good condition, and then golf courses were among the first leisure facilities to be allowed to reopen.

Furloughed staff kept in touch via Friday Zoom calls. It was then another six weeks before the food and beverage side could resume, but the regular contact meant when they did return they were “still energised and felt part of the business”, said Mr Gooch. “I think that was really key.”

“Furlough enabled the business to retain its talent,” said Mr Stanley. “That’s a very important thing. That helped us to reopen stronger.”

The workforce ranges from very experienced to young recruits at the start of their career. The business has been proactive in its approach and believes it has done better than others in terms of its recruitment and retention.

“Of course it was a challenging time but we have got an unbelievable venue here,” said Mr Gooch. “We want to make sure we are looking after all our employees, to make sure we are striving to be the best we can.”

Mr Stanley said a good senior team had helped. The business has been reopening in phases, with the planned launch of its 40-cover fine dining lounge due to take place on November 5. Christmas events are also planned. Luckily, seating in the food and beverage areas of the club are extensive with 104 covers outside on various patio areas complementing 96 covers inside.

The business is “very positive” about the outlook for next year, said Mr Stanley, as it positions itself as a destination venue for the region and one able to capitalise on its growing domestic holidaymakers market.

“We have got huge things coming down the line — we are still bringing back service,” said Mr Stanley. “We really are at the start of our journey.”