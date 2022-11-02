Royal Mail workers announce strikes for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Credit: PA
Royal Mail workers have announced two 48-hour strikes that will coincide with the busiest online shopping days.
Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the Royal Mail will take action between November 24 and 25 and then again on November 30 and December 1.
This means the strikes will coincide with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
An offer made by Royal Mail on pay and conditions on Monday was described as a “surrender document” because the union said it involved attacks on terms and conditions as well as redundancies.
The union will put the offer to its members in a ballot, recommending rejection.
Members will also be asked to deliver a vote of no confidence in Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said industrial action will continue in the run up to Christmas unless the dispute is resolved.
Most Read
- 1 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
- 2 Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait
- 3 Man in his 50s dies after being hit by bus in Sprowston
- 4 'At least 20' hunting dogs hit on level crossing
- 5 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
- 6 Plans revealed to create huge rewilding project around Norfolk village
- 7 Busy road reopens almost 12 hours after closure due to serious crash
- 8 Massive 100-acre solar farm set for green light despite objections
- 9 New roundabout could 'unlock' 900 jobs and support Lotus growth
- 10 Council refuses 'cramped' 19-home development in village
A Royal Mail spokesman said: “On Monday October 31, Royal Mail proposed a new pay-for-change offer to the CWU worth 9% over two years, despite making a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year.
“The CWU have been in talks with us at Acas and claim they are open to change but they now need to show it.
“Instead, the CWU have announced four days of strike action which will damage our business further at our busiest time of year.
“The CWU is playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of Royal Mail.
“We urge CWU to withdraw these strikes for the good of our customers and our people.
“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause.
“We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”
The CWU’s postal executive will meet on Thursday to discuss further action during the Christmas build-up.
Mr Ward said: “Posties are in the fight of their lives against the Uberisation of Royal Mail and the destruction of their conditions.
“But 115,000 of our members will not just accept this war on their livelihoods and their industry.
“They will never give up the fight to protect this industry and to protect their hard-won working conditions.
“Simon Thompson has to either accept that or walk away; until he does one or the other, serious disruption will continue.”