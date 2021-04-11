News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Walsham gym to re-open despite vaccinations continuing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:58 PM April 11, 2021
JR's in North Walsham. Picture: RICHARD JARMY PHOTOGRAPHY

A gym which has been used as a vaccination centre during lockdown will reopen on Monday.

Vaccinations will continue at Rossi's in North Walsham despite the reopening, but the adjoining JR's entertainment complex which features ten-pin bowling, a children's play area and American diner will remain closed as it is not considered viable to open with social distancing restrictions.

JR's is aiming to reopen on June 24 when all restrictions are expected to be lifted according to the government's roadmap.

The diner will continue to operate a takeaway service.

Rossi's gym will open at 8am on Monday alongside the vaccination centre, with bosses expecting jabs to continue at the site until at least September.

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossi's in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Operations manager, Jon Goodyear, said: "It's a business decision not to reopen JR's really, given all the restrictions it wasn't really viable to open until everything is lifted and everything is hopefully back to normal.

"The gym will be open every day from tomorrow but vaccinations will still be going ahead in the other part of the building.

"It's totally separate so people won't even know it's going on, apart from a few more cars in the car park." 

