Prestigious accolade for ‘excellence’ awarded to nine Norfolk holiday stays

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:03 AM May 9, 2022
Paul and Karen Wilder at Decoy Barn, Fritton which has won the Visit Britain Best breakfast award.;

Decoy Barn in Fritton has won a VisitEngland Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Award. - Credit: James Bass

From a quaint cottage nestled in the countryside to a 200-year-old converted barn, nine holiday stays in Norfolk have received a prestigious award for “excellence”. 

The Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards by VisitEngland celebrates businesses across the UK which provide "outstanding experiences for their customers", irrespective of their star rating, style, or type of accommodation.

Among them were nine places in Norfolk:

  • Barley Cottage in Burnham Market
  • Carricks at Castle Farm in Dereham 
  • Decoy Barn in Fritton 
  • Clippesby Hall in Clippesby 
  • Sparks Barn in Lower Bodham 
  • Squirrel View Cottage Bed & Breakfast in  Buckenham 
  • The Bird in Hand in Wreningham 
  • The Boathouse in Wayford 
  • The Buttery in Pockthorpe. 

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “It is great to see the ROSE Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time after time. 

"The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice.

"From stunning estates with camping on their doorstep to quintessentially English pubs with cosy rooms, from charming B&Bs and self-catering cottages in glorious locations to quirky beach huts in picture-perfect seaside towns, there is a stay to suit all tastes and requirements.” 

