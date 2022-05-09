Prestigious accolade for ‘excellence’ awarded to nine Norfolk holiday stays

From a quaint cottage nestled in the countryside to a 200-year-old converted barn, nine holiday stays in Norfolk have received a prestigious award for “excellence”.

The Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards by VisitEngland celebrates businesses across the UK which provide "outstanding experiences for their customers", irrespective of their star rating, style, or type of accommodation.

Among them were nine places in Norfolk:

Barley Cottage in Burnham Market

Carricks at Castle Farm in Dereham

Decoy Barn in Fritton

Clippesby Hall in Clippesby

Sparks Barn in Lower Bodham

Squirrel View Cottage Bed & Breakfast in Buckenham

The Bird in Hand in Wreningham

The Boathouse in Wayford

The Buttery in Pockthorpe.

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “It is great to see the ROSE Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time after time.

"The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice.

"From stunning estates with camping on their doorstep to quintessentially English pubs with cosy rooms, from charming B&Bs and self-catering cottages in glorious locations to quirky beach huts in picture-perfect seaside towns, there is a stay to suit all tastes and requirements.”