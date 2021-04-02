Village pub to reopen with new al fresco 'beach hut' bar

Published: 6:30 AM April 2, 2021

A west Norfolk pub will reopen with a new outdoor 'beach hut' bar after using lockdown as a chance to spruce up the site.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham will be, if the government roadmap goes to plan, eagerly welcoming back customers on Monday, April 12 for food and drink.

And in time for their arrival, it has added a 'beach hut' bar and a new heated double marquee.

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Owners Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich said the pub has been no lockdown sleeping beauty and has been "buzzing", with improvements including new beds, curtains and furniture.

The new bar, built by local business and customers Anglia Log Cabins, and marquee will allow the pub to reopen for food and drink outdoors, when a maximum of six people from different households or any number from two households will be able to sit together.

Owners of the Rose & Crown in Snettisham has revealed it will reopen with a new outdoor beach hut bar after using lockdown to work on and refurbish the premises. - Credit: AW PR

The owners said between the marquee and the newly refurbished terrace there is plenty of space for customers to once again tuck into its food, including one of its new seafood or ploughman’s platters.

And from May 17, they plan to fully open again for indoor dining with a new early summer menu, at which point bed and breakfast accommodation will also be permitted.

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham has revealed it will reopen with a new outdoor beach hut bar after using lockdown to work on and refurbish the premises. - Credit: AW PR

Mr Goodrich said: "We hope our customers have all stayed well and safe through these difficult months.

"To see friends and families reunited in the wonderfully relaxed, convivial and welcoming surroundings of The Rose and Crown is going to be a huge thrill.”

Donna Herbert, of ALC, said: “We are proud to have worked on the Rose and Crown's new beach hut bar, and on the upgrade and landscaping of the garden during lockdown.

The new bar, built by local business and customers Anglia Log Cabins, will allow the pub to reopen for food and drink outdoors. - Credit: AW PR

The new bar, built by local business and customers Anglia Log Cabins, will allow the pub to reopen for food and drink outdoors. - Credit: AW PR

"We had our wedding at the Rose and Crown 31 years ago, and our family have been regular customers since, by the log fire in the back bar during the winter, and in the summer before, during and after cricket.”

From Monday, April 12, The Rose and Crown will also have two ground floor rooms available on a self-catering basis.

In July last year, Prince William dropped by the pub as it was gearing up to reopen after the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Rose & Crown in Snettisham has revealed it will reopen with a new outdoor beach hut bar after using lockdown to work on and refurbish the premises. - Credit: AW PR



