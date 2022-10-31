News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Workshops being held by local law firm provides insight into industry

Derin Clark

Published: 1:26 PM October 31, 2022
Rogers and Norton Law Academy

Rogers and Norton are offering workshops to students considering a career in law - Credit: Rogers and Norton

Sixth form students with aspirations for a law career will get an insight into the sector through legal workshops being hosted by a Norfolk law firm. 

Rogers and Norton, which has offices in Norwich and Attleborough, is holding its Law Academy during November aiming to give an introduction to the profession. 

The solicitors is working in partnership with local schools and colleges to offer the series of workshops which are designed to offer guidance and support to students considering a career in law. 

The sessions will be held at its Norwich office on Willow Lane and will be available to year 12 and 13 students from Thorpe St Andrew High School, CNS, Wymondham College and Sprowston High School.

‘‘This initiative offers students a real insight into a career in law, at an age when it’s important to carefully consider career options and the right pathway to employment," said Aidan Tidnam, from Rogers and Norton.

"Traditionally law firms hold vacation schemes for university law graduates, but very few structured work experience opportunities are available to sixth form students.

"We’ve had an excellent response from the schools we have been working with and look forward to running this year’s academy.’’

