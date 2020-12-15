Car showroom in town for over 20 years closed with uncertainty over future

Published: 4:48 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 4:51 PM December 15, 2020

Signs have been removed and the showroom has been emptied at Robinsons in North Walsham, with uncertainty over if it will reopen. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The future of a car showroom and garage which has served a town for over 20 years has been clouded with uncertainty after cars, signs and furniture were removed.

Robinsons Volkswagen in North Walsham first closed when lockdown was announced in March, however it has not reopened since.

In June, a spokesman at Robinsons' Norwich confirmed the cars at the North Walsham dealership had been moved to the city while the town showroom was closed due to the pandemic.

A sign on the door of its office states that the business is 'closed in line with government guidance', however current guidelines allow car dealerships to operate.

Robinsons and Volkswagen have been contacted for comment.