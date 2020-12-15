News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Car showroom in town for over 20 years closed with uncertainty over future

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:48 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 4:51 PM December 15, 2020
Signs have been removed and the showroom has been emptied at Robinsons in North Walsham, with uncertainty over if it will reopen.

Signs have been removed and the showroom has been emptied at Robinsons in North Walsham, with uncertainty over if it will reopen. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The future of a car showroom and garage which has served a town for over 20 years has been clouded with uncertainty after cars, signs and furniture were removed.

Robinsons Volkswagen in North Walsham first closed when lockdown was announced in March, however it has not reopened since.

In June, a spokesman at Robinsons' Norwich confirmed the cars at the North Walsham dealership had been moved to the city while the town showroom was closed due to the pandemic.

A sign on the door of its office states that the business is 'closed in line with government guidance', however current guidelines allow car dealerships to operate.

Robinsons and Volkswagen have been contacted for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
North Norfolk News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus