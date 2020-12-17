Dinosaur park reveals new 'access all areas' pass

Published: 11:10 AM December 17, 2020

A Norfolk-based dinosaur park is releasing a new "Freedom Pass" for lovers of prehistoric creatures.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is releasing a new pass in 2021 giving people the chance to have ultimate access to the park all year long.

Available from January 1, the new Freedom Pass allows fans to roam free at the 85-acre park in Lenwade, with unlimited entry during any day the park is open.

Company director, Adam Goymour said: “We know how much our visitors love their passes and the value they get from them, so for 2021 we want to offer our most generous option yet.

“Our park team work really hard to ensure there’s plenty of variation and new things to experience each time you come to Roarr!

"We can’t wait to welcome Freedom Pass holders throughout 2021.”

The Freedom Pass costs £65 per person for anyone 90cm and over and £32.50 per person for disabled adults, children or carers.