Published: 12:44 PM December 18, 2020

The boss at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade has announced the attraction will close down temporarily from Christmas Day until February.

A statement was released from Adam Goymour, company director, saying: “As we all continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s overwhelming priority is to protect its crew and visitors to ensure everyone’s safety.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has announced it is closing from Christmas Day until February half term. - Credit: Archant

"We have therefore made the decision to close Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure from Christmas Day and we do not plan to re-open until February half term on February 13, 2021, in an effort to do our bit to reduce the spread of Covid-19. As the vaccination programme continues, we are all hoping for a more normal and safe summer next year, so everything we can do now to help the nation’s collective goal to beat the virus, will mean that we can welcome back our wonderful and loyal visitors to Roarr! as soon as possible, to enjoy everything the park has to offer.

"We know how disappointing this is and we hope everyone understands. Until we see our crew and visitors again, we want to wish everyone a safe and very peaceful Christmas and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

Roarr! only just announced its new Freedom pass, giving people the chance to have ultimate access to the park all year long. Available from January 1, it allows fans to roam free at the 85-acre park in Lenwade, with unlimited entry during any day the park is open. Following the announcement of closure, the Freedom pass will now be replaced by the Discovery pass, available to buy and valid from Saturday, March 27, 2021 ready in time for the Easter half-term until October 31. "We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment that this may cause," the venue stated. The venue is also adding on an extra 28 days to all its current pass/season ticket holders whose cards are valid as of December 29, 2020.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure was one of the few attractions to create a Santa's grotto this year after reopening following the last lockdown closure.





















