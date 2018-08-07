News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Explore the process of ‘roadmapping’ at Norfolk manufacturing seminar

Bethany Whymark

Published: 11:05 AM August 7, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
Manufacturing business can get an insight into 'roadmapping' at a seminar. Picture: Ian Burt

The Institute for Manufacturing (IfM) is hosting a workshop on the importance of planning for businesses in the sector.

The session, taking place at Hethel Engineering Centre, will provide an overview for small and medium sized businesses on how they can use the strategy of 'roadmapping' to make the most of their skills and resources to achieve their goals.

The process of roadmapping enables different stakeholders in a business to develop a shared vision by exploring where the firm is, where it would like to be and how best to get there.

The workshop, supported by Innovation New Anglia, will include activities to help participants gain practical insight into how roadmapping can be applied.

The IfM's Mapping your journey to success workshop takes place on Monday, August 13 from 1pm to 3pm. To find out more or to book go to www.eventbrite.co.uk.

