Firms join forces to help out industrial estate neighbour

L-R: Adam Briggs from Anglia Electrical, Carol Dean from Re-Utilise, and Scott McMillan from RMi Renewables - Credit: RMi Renewables

Two firms on an industrial estate have joined forces to help a struggling neighbouring business revamp its facilities to become more profitable.

RMi Renewables and Anglian Electrical, both based at the business unit on Whapload Road, Lowestoft, came together to update Re-Utilise's outdated lighting system.

A non-profit organisation, Re-Utilise found that its old lighting was preventing it from carrying out its work diverting clean waste away from landfill and selling it on as art and craft materials.

It uses any profits made from sales to provide a wide variety of practical crafting workshops for children and adults in the community.

On hearing that Re-Utilise was having difficulties, RMi Renewables, an offshore wind provider, donated new internal lighting systems, which Anglian Electrics installed at the organisation's facility also on Whapload Road.

Adam Briggs, director at Anglian Electrical, said: "With the rising cost of energy bills, this should save Re-Utilise a substantial amount in their running costs.

"These savings can be used towards keeping the shop and workshops open.

"In addition to the financial benefits, it has also allowed the community organisation to reduce its carbon footprint."

Scott McMillan, director at RMi Renewables, added: "We continue to provide opportunities for people who want to be a part of a growing company in an industry making a positive difference."

"Like Re-Utilise, by giving people access to these opportunities, we can help them build a positive future for them and their families.

"We are proud to support Re-Utilise, and donating this new lighting system was just one of the ways RMi felt we could give something back to a community organisation that is making such a positive impact in the area. We share their vision of creating a more sustainable community and wish them every success."

Carol Dean, founder of Re-Utilise said she was "overwhelmed" by the support it has received from the local businesses.

She added: "Delivering these workshops with such poor lighting was so difficult; we would have to leave doors open to try and let the light in from other areas. However, our new lights have made such an enormous difference. Here's to a bright future for Re-Utilise."