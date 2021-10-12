Firm taking 'four times' its usual number of orders for heating oil

Video

Published: 10:55 AM October 12, 2021

Rory Beath, of Snetterton firm Rix Petroelum, says order numbers for domestic heating oil are "four times higher" than usual - Credit: Rix Petroleum

A Breckland heating oil supplier says its order numbers are "four times higher" than usual for the time of year as customers prepare for the winter months.

Rix Petroleum, based in Snetterton, has reported a surge in orders for domestic heating oil.

But the firm insisted supply levels were "normal", adding that it was unaffected by the national shortage of lorry drivers.

The lack of workers qualified to drive HGVs saw motorists dash to petrol pumps in recent weeks in a bid to beat disruption to the supply chain.

Fears are also growing over a tough winter for thousands of families, with energy prices rising significantly.

Rory Beath, director of Rix Petroleum, said there was nothing to panic about when it comes to heating oil, but revealed a sharp rise in people topping up ahead of time.

“There is no shortage of domestic heating oil in the UK and supplies remain at normal levels for the time of year," said Mr Beath.

Energy prices have risen significantly in recent days - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"However, in some areas, the shortage of lorry drivers is having a knock-on effect and extending delivery times by a relatively small amount.

“Compared to the problems people are experiencing at the petrol pumps, this is a minor issue and it is not one that is affecting East Anglia at all. We have a full crew of drivers who are supplying fuel in line with our normal delivery times.

“One thing we are experiencing, however, is a surge in orders as people decide to top up early. Currently, order numbers are around four times higher than they would normally be in early October."

He added: "Our advice to people is therefore to only order what they need, when they need it. Doing this will help prevent problems developing as we get towards the colder weather."

There are fears over a tough winter for thousands as energy prices rise significantly - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dereham-based charity Community Action Norfolk (CAN) has meanwhile warned of "unprecedented demand" for heating oil.

CAN runs a collective buying scheme called 'Thinking Fuel', which assists members in getting the best prices for their oil from national suppliers.

It has echoed the advice given by Rix, telling consumers to "order in good time" but purchase "only what you need".