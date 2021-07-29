New riverside cafe opens serving pizzas and paninis

Published: 12:55 PM July 29, 2021

Staff at the new Food Vault cafe at Broom Boats in Brundall - Credit: The Food Vault

A new cafe has opened on the banks of the River Yare serving everything from tea and cake to locaclly sourced pizzas.

The Food Vault has opened at Broom Boats as part of independent catering company Ginger Lily's expansion.

Ginger Lily, which is based in Salle, also runs The Food Vault in Norwich's Silver Road, The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trouse.

Founder of Ginger Lily, Sam Brown, also runs The Giant Yorkie Roast Co delivery service.

Mr Brown said: "We wanted to work with Broom because they have a brilliant reputation and are long standing in the community. We’re really proud to be their catering partner and to be supporting them on their journey.”

The Food Vault will initially open Friday to Tuesday 9am until 4pm (closed Wednesdays and Thursdays) and serve a reduced menu to ensure it meets the needs of visitors.

The café is part of an ongoing project to regenerate the boatyard which began in January 2020 with the appointment of Antony Howell as managing director.

“We’re delighted to open The Food Vault and look forward to a busy summer working together,” said Mr Howell.

“We are working hard to make Brooms a welcoming destination for boating holiday makers and for people from Brundall and the surrounding villages. The café offers a discount to those in the NR13 area.”

To further expand its offering, Ginger Lily will also be supplying Broom Boats with a selection of hampers containing locally sourced produce.

These will be available to anyone wanting to stock up for a boating holiday, an afternoon on the river, a picnic on the quay or in the garden.

Mr Howell added that he wanted to encourage people - whether they're on the water or not - to enjoy the facilities: “I have huge respect for the heritage of Brooms and the community and want to ensure that the river can be enjoyed by everyone.

"People from Brundall and the local area are welcome to walk down to visit The Food Vault and sit by the water.”

Hampers and other merchandise will be available to buy via a new online shop launching later this month, and able to be collected from the Brundall boatyard.