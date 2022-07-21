Farmland prices soar ahead of national average

Cold Harbour Farm, at Littleport, is one of the large estates being sold by Savills - Credit: Savills

Rising farmland values in the East of England are continuing to outpace national averages, according to industry research.

The half-year farmland price index from rural agency Savills shows the average for all types of farmland in East Anglia traded at £8,641 per acre at the end of June – the highest of any region in the UK.

The figure was a 2.7pc increase on June 2021, and well ahead of the national average of £7,366 per acre.

The value of the region's prime arable land rose by an average of 4.2pc to £9,495 per acre by the end of June 2022 – also above the national average of £9,424.

Meanwhile, the report says the East of England has also seen more farmland publicly marketed in the last 12 months than anywhere else in the UK – rising 138pc to 15,542 acres on the open market in June 2022.

Christopher Miles, head of farm agency for Savills in East of England - Credit: Richard Marsham

Christopher Miles, who leads the rural agency team at Savills' Norwich office, said demand continues to be driven by farmers looking for large, high-quality commercial units, along with corporate investors and environmentally-focused buyers.

“A key feature of the market so far this year has been the range and scale of property types available, which has come about because a growing number of farmers who were thinking of leaving the industry are now taking advantage of the strong market conditions,” he said.

“There is also a wide spread of potential buyers. Some have no past exposure to the agricultural sector and are attracted by the relatively safe investment opportunities presented by farmland at a time of considerable economic uncertainty."

Another agency said farms and estates are being snapped up unusually quickly as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Analysis of Strutt and Parker’s farmland database, which records the details of all farms, estates and blocks of publicly-marketed farmland over 100 acres, shows that nearly half of the farms offered for sale this year are already either under offer or have exchanged.

This is a much greater proportion than at the equivalent point in each of the past five years.

The firm says tight supply and strong demand have pushed the average value of arable land in England up by 2pc to £9,600 per acre – the highest since 2015 - while pasture land averages have risen by 6pc to £7,900 per acre.

"We haven’t seen a farmland market like this for some time,” said Matthew Sudlow, the company's head of estates and farm agency.

"Competitive bidding and best-and-final offers are becoming common for top-quality properties in desirable locations."