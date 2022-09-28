Promotion

Rebuild costs are rising at a much higher rate than inflation, according to the latest BCIS Building Cost Index - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inflation above 10% might be scary enough, but construction costs are accelerating at a much higher rate – and the result could be that many owners and occupiers of commercial and residential buildings could inadvertently find themselves underinsured.

Nick Williams is a partner and commercial surveyor at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

And after a summer which saw a series of exceptional events, such as wildfires in Norfolk following one of the driest years on record, now is not the time to bury your head in the sand and hope that disaster will never visit you.

According to the latest BCIS Building Cost Index, rebuild costs are rising at a much higher rate than inflation: residential landlords might be shocked to find out that rebuild costs rose by 19% between August 2021 and August 2022, while the cost of rebuilding offices also rose faster than inflation, by 11.7% over the same period.

These increases are forcing the need for ‘Reinstatement Valuations’ – what it would cost to reinstate a building following a disastrous event such as a fire. And it is these valuations on which all premises insurance is based.

Buildings insurance is a cost no one likes to incur, and often the buying decision is entirely price-driven. This makes the temptation to use a lower reinstatement valuation when taking out a policy – but this is a dangerous false economy.

Being underinsured has important consequences: insurers can and do reduce pay-outs proportionately if it transpires that the sum insured is less than the actual cost of reinstating the building. This is the case even if a claim is less than the total insured – if the insurer considers that total to be inadequate.

It has generally been regarded as good practice to commission an insurance valuation every three years at the best of times, but with rapidly rising costs in the construction sector, landlords and occupiers would do well to consider at least a review of the insured reinstatement value on an annual basis.

Insurers tend to increase cover through indexation on an annual basis, but even if this increase keeps up with the official inflation figure, at the moment it is unlikely to reflect the true rebuild costs.

Of course, higher rebuild costs and reinstatement valuations will mean increased insurance premiums (as well as the modest cost of the valuation itself) – but that is surely better than risking finding yourself having to pay the shortfall should the worst happen.

