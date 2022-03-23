Warmer weather brings shoppers back to the high street

The warmer weather is bringing shoppers back to city centres as new figures show that the number of visitors to high streets and retail parks in the East of England increased by 0.2pc week-on-week.

Year-on-year footfall rose by 111.6pc, but it is still down 10.6pc on pre-pandemic numbers.

Looking across the UK as a whole, coastal towns saw the biggest rises in week-on-week shoppers, up by 8.5pc. Central London saw the next largest increase at 4.9pc, followed by regional cities excluding London at 4.7pc.

Meanwhile, market towns saw a week-on-week increase of 3.1pc and historic towns a rise of 2.1pc.

High streets saw the biggest increase in shoppers at a 4.2pc week-on-week rise across the UK, followed by shopping centres which rose by 0.5pc and then retail parks which increased by 0.1pc.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “The favourable weather from Thursday onwards had a positive impact on footfall across UK retail destinations last week; footfall rose from the week before in all three destination types, but particularly in high streets which is typically the destination of choice for shoppers when the weather is warm and dry.

"Footfall rose in all town types, with an uplift in coastal towns that was double that in any other type of town centre, not a surprising result in light of the good weather.

"Footfall rose from the week before on five of the seven days last week, with drops on Sunday and Wednesday when it rained across much of the UK.

"There was a surprisingly strong uplift in footfall in high streets on Friday given that it was a working day, which was more than five times as large as the rise on Saturday. Interestingly, this could be a real sign that hybrid home/office working may be making it more feasible for consumers to make spontaneous trips to destinations outside of the weekend, a trend we expect to see rise.”