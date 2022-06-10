Wellbeing and crafting are among most popular sectors for region's start-ups

MENTA has seen seen a increase in new entrepreneurs in Norfolk and Suffolk interested in sectors website consultancy, wellbeing and crafting - Credit: MENTA

There has been a rise in the number of new entrepreneurs in East Anglia looking to start-up businesses in the digital, wellbeing and crafting sectors.

MENTA, which provides business advice and training in Norfolk and Suffolk, said that it has seen a increase in new entrepreneurs interested in sectors including website consultancy and design, healthcare and wellbeing, crafting, vintage clothing and food and drink.

The organisation also stated that traditional sectors remain popular such as plumbing, carpentry and electricians.

John Neild, chief operating officer at MENTA, said: "What is interesting is that through our various fully-funded programmes, MENTA is seeing a more diverse customer base, ranging from individuals who are seeking co-working space, to help them engage and work with other entrepreneurs, to refugee entrepreneurs seeking to start businesses and integrate within the Norfolk and Suffolk communities, to those clients who are seeking self-employment as an alternative career path following the loss or reduction of full-time employment."

On a national scale, research from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor found that at the beginning of 2022 nearly 13pc of Britons had set up a business within the past few months or are already running a relatively new company. This is a 5pc increase from the previous year.

The growth in UK entrepreneurs is in part down to people feeling overworked during the highest points of the pandemic, with almost one in four workers reporting that they wanted to leave their professional role last year.

Brian Jordan from Beccles decided to set up his own carpentry business this year as he felt it was the right time to "go it alone" and cited freedom and flexibility as key reasons for his decision.

He added: "It just seemed that the time was right for a new direction."

Mr Jordan launched the business in March this year after receiving support and advice from MENTA, which he described as being "fantastic".

"I was able to attend three workshops which took me through the whole planning process. I picked up some excellent tips on the marketing course and they really made bookkeeping very straightforward," he said.