From retail hero to zero: The rise and demise of Sir Philip Green

Published: 5:53 AM February 2, 2021

The rise and fall of Sir Philip Green; how did he go from being such a successful retail billionaire to seeing his empire collapse? - Credit: Archant library/PA

The Arcadia collapse means the future of jobs and stores across Norfolk hang in the balance. But how did the man at the helm of it all, Sir Philip Green go from being such a successful retail giant to a high street 'dinosaur'?

The Topshop brand has been bought by Asos but stores are to close. However, Asos is considering whether to retain the famous Oxford Circus shop. - Credit: PA

Sir Philip was born in 1952, the North London son of a man who owned property, garages and electrical businesses. He left school with no O-levels, but quickly perfected the art of being a trader; learning to buy cheap and sell for a profit. This inherent principle saw him make his first big money from the acquisition, aged just 34, of a jeans firm which had gone bust. He ended up borrowing £1m to buy the firm with 400,000 pairs of jeans which he eventually sold, together with another jeans firm, for a whopping £7m in 1986. He'd proven he had the flair to make good money from bad.

Sir Philip put more of this into practice teaming up with a fashion tycoon and restaurateur and they sold off their chain of acquisitions for hundreds of millions. By the late 1980s to early nineties, he had the retail world at his feet, famously putting in two bids to buy M&S.

Then came his acquisition of BHS and then Arcadia with the glamorous brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins as well as Burton and Topman all forming part of his ever-growing retail empire.

Sir Philip Green. - Credit: PA

At the height of the 1990s, helped by his party-fuelled lifestyle mixing with the rich and famous, Sir Philip was riding on the retail wave. But perhaps even back then, there were signs of his Achilles heel which would cost him dear in the end. That was his failure to invest as heavily into digital platforms as some of his chain rivals. When the likes of Woolworths fell by the high street wayside, should he have started looking at his own businesses more closely online? Instead he snapped up more and more stores so his brands were on the corner of every high street and in every prominent shopping centre and retail park in the land.

You may also want to watch:

At the time it seemed to be the correct decision as the 2000s saw Sir Philip reach the pinnacle of success. He was knighted in 2006 for his services to retail and the following year stole an absolute march on his competitors by teaming up with the ultimate in fashion icons, Kate Moss. She launched her first collection for Topshop in 2007 and another in 2010. It was a genius collaboration; cementing Topshop as the place to shop whether you were a teenager spending your Saturday job earnings or a professional wanting a fashionable suit for the boardroom. High street fashion hadn't seen such a revival in popularity since Mary Quant in the 1960s.

But then the cracks started to appear. Sir Green sold BHS famously for £1 after various retail rows. An ensuing saga followed and lawsuit over the pensions fund resulting in Sir Philip ploughing £363m in as a resolution.

Meanwhile other fashion brands such as Zara, H&M as well as online retailers Boohoo and Asos had been growing their businesses, proving digital was the way forward for big chains. Investment meant the entire shopping experience for buying cheap clothes online was easier. It was quicker to find items on sites, easier to pay for them, with fast delivery times and a flawless return and refund system. Gone was trying on clothes you could find in so many of the same kinds of shops in a microscopic changing room in big hot stores with bad mirrors. Suddenly you could be in your own home without even having to get to a shop, braving the traffic and having to pay for parking. If you did go to a store for clothes, it was because they offered something much more unusual.

And then came the final blow with coronavirus. Suddenly Sir Green's shops had to close and people were forced away from the high street.

Arcadia began to crumble.