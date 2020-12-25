Published: 3:00 PM December 25, 2020

Richmond Hall which is for sale. - Credit: Sowerbys

A mini country estate in Norfolk with five bedrooms, a home gym, bar and stables has gone up for sale for £1.6m.

Richmond Hall, Saham Toney, near Watton, was created in the 1980s. But it has 'a selection of beautifully re-created period features' say the agents.

The house was built to exude grandeur, with an impressive hall with a hand-crafted staircase leading to a galleried first floor landing.

Situated behind electric gates, the house also comes with a games room and bar. Outside is a three bay garage/cart lodge including a home gym.

There is also an outbuilding with a separate driveway, parking area and gated access from the road, formerly used as a country clothing store.

There's also a large outbuilding and a five bay stable block as well as a collection of barns.

Beyond, there are paddocks/parkland extending to approximately 18 acres, woodland areas and the lake. Agents Sowerbys said: "Richmond Hall is a truly magnificent country residence."