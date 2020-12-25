'Modern manor' in 23 acres with trout lakes for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
A mini country estate in Norfolk with five bedrooms, a home gym, bar and stables has gone up for sale for £1.6m.
Richmond Hall, Saham Toney, near Watton, was created in the 1980s. But it has 'a selection of beautifully re-created period features' say the agents.
The house was built to exude grandeur, with an impressive hall with a hand-crafted staircase leading to a galleried first floor landing.
Situated behind electric gates, the house also comes with a games room and bar. Outside is a three bay garage/cart lodge including a home gym.
There is also an outbuilding with a separate driveway, parking area and gated access from the road, formerly used as a country clothing store.
You may also want to watch:
There's also a large outbuilding and a five bay stable block as well as a collection of barns.
Beyond, there are paddocks/parkland extending to approximately 18 acres, woodland areas and the lake. Agents Sowerbys said: "Richmond Hall is a truly magnificent country residence."
Most Read
- 1 'Most expensive house in Norfolk' sold
- 2 Storm Bella set to batter Norfolk with winds up to 70mph
- 3 Mum and two children rescued from flooded car by complete stranger
- 4 Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off
- 5 WATCH: Couple pulled alive from flooded car in dramatic Christmas rescue
- 6 'Beware of cliff falls' - Warning to people on Christmas coastal walks
- 7 People evacuated from homes on Christmas Day after flash flooding
- 8 Cromer Pier to shut as tourists urged to stay away from North Norfolk
- 9 Four licensed premises face action after Covid breaches
- 10 WATCH: Amazing aerial footage showing Norfolk floods