New farm policies hailed as a 'massive step forward' for rewilding movement

Published: 11:45 AM December 11, 2020

A leading "rewilding" campaigner told Norfolk farmers that post-Brexit policy changes offered the "greatest opportunity of a lifetime" to inspire landscape-scale nature recovery.

Prof Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, was the guest speaker at an online meeting organised by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a rural business network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

He said traditional nature conservation practices on their own are "not enough to achieve significant wildlife recovery in Britain", and illustrated the potential biodiversity and carbon storage benefits that could be achieved by allowing nature to "take care of itself" over large swathes of land.

Prof Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, spoke to Norfolk farmers at an online YIELD network meeting - Credit: Archant

The way farmers and landowners are funded for environmental work is changing following Britain's departure from the EU and its Common Agricultural Policy, and last week ministers published an outline of their post-Brexit plans for agriculture.

It includes an Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), whose top "landscape recovery" tier will support long-term projects "including rewilding where appropriate".

Mr Driver said that wording in the government document was a major boost for the rewilding movement.

"This is the single greatest opportunity we have got to reverse the decline in biodiversity in my lifetime," he said. "I am absolutely certain about that.

"We have been pushing hard for rewilding to be included in the higher tier of this scheme as an option for landowners to secure payments because if they are rewilding at scale, they are going to be delivering significant public goods, which is what the scheme is all about.

"For me personally that is a massive step forward. Obviously it is one thing saying it, it is another thing putting it in a guidance document, and it is another thing delivering it, but it is a big step forward from just talking about it, or initially being afraid to talk about it.

"The opportunities are there now. It is time to act. We have got the biodiversity crisis, we've got the climate emergency, we need to get on with it."

Mr Driver highlighted rewilding case studies in East Anglia including projects at Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk and the Somerleyton Estate near Lowestoft.

While Rewilding Britain's overall vision is for at least 5pc of land to be rewilded in Britain, Mr Driver said the scale required would mean much of that would be in Scotland, leaving an "achievable target" of 2pc for England - most of which would be unproductive marginal land unsuitable for growing food crops.

"Food production is very important, and people will say things like: 'We cannot feed a growing population if we rewild everywhere'," he said.

"Well, nobody is talking about rewilding everywhere. It is important to realise that in all rewilding projects, and I am dealing with 20-plus projects over 1,000 acres in England, every single one of them still produces food, because in order to restore natural processes you need grazing animals in that landscape and we don't have bison, we don't have elk, and we don't have beavers and boars in many places, so we need proxies for that in order to allow natural processes and interactions between healthy soil, water and vegetation to take place.

"Those proxies will be things like rare breed cattle and pigs, and they will need to be harvested."

Mr Driver was also quizzed by Norfolk farmers on the impact on land prices, and the implications of reintroducing large grazing animals and other species including pine martens, white-tailed eagles, beavers or lynx.

"We know how to manage these species, but it is very important to have a management strategy in place where there may be impacts on neighbours," he said.

"We shouldn't be afraid of these species. They are throughout Europe but we are an island and separated from them for so long that we have lost touch with the reality of what they mean and the good they can do versus the things we don't like.

"We will see some reintroductions but it is very rare that it is the first intervention that people start thinking about. It is better to focus on getting the land, soil quality and vegetation mix right before you start to think about these reintroductions."