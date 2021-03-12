Rewilding schemes boost green jobs while helping nature, says study

Published: 9:19 AM March 12, 2021

Rewilding projects, such as this one at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk, can boost employment and volunteering opportunities, says a new study - Credit: Les Bunyan

Rewilding "marginal" land can boost jobs and volunteering opportunities while helping nature and allowing food production to continue, says a new study.

The research by charity Rewilding Britain looked at 23 projects covering more than 75,000 acres of land being rewilded, which involves large-scale restoration of natural systems and, in some cases, reintroducing species.

Analysis from 22 of the sites reveals a 47pc increase in jobs over an average of 10 years, with more varied roles covering areas such as nature tourism, monitoring and education.

Data from 19 sites showed an almost nine-fold increase in volunteering, from 50 volunteers to 428 as a result of rewilding activities.

And all the sites continue to generate income from food production on more productive land, livestock, and other enterprises, the research shows.

Rewilding Britain's director, Prof Alastair Driver, said the findings punctured "myths" that rewilding was about land abandonment or halting food production.

"Our findings on green jobs should be music to the government's ears," he said.

"They spotlight rewilding's potential for creating economic and other opportunities for people - while restoring nature and tackling climate breakdown."

Rewilding is gathering momentum in East Anglia, backed by groups such as conservation movement WildEast, which hopes to inspire the return of 20pc of the landscape to nature within the next 50 years.

Large-scale projects already under way include those at the Somerleyton Estate near Lowestoft, and at Wild Ken Hill in West Norfolk.

At Wild Ken Hill, which was one of the sites in the study, rewilding marginal land is taking place alongside regenerative farming and project manager Dominic Buscall said it had helped unlock better income streams.

"Marginal farmland typically needs more chemical inputs and also generates less yield; prior to rewilding we were causing environmental damage to produce a poor farm yield," he said.

"Now we are simultaneously delivering public goods and generating healthy profits for our business from this land, while still producing pasture-fed meat from it, as well as farming our adjacent, good quality land with environmentally-friendly techniques."