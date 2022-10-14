Region's retailers buck national trend as shopper numbers rise

The region's retailers have seen a rise in visitor numbers - Credit: Archant

There was a rise in visits to the region's high streets at the start of this month - bucking the national trend which has seen a fall in shoppers.

During the first week of October there was a 3.9pc increase in visitors to retailers across East Anglia compared to the previous seven days, figures from retail analysts Springboard found.

Across the UK as a whole, there was a 0.2pc fall during this period.

Footfall was also up in the region compared to 2021 - but Springboard figures show that it is down 1.9pc compared to 2019.

Although shop owners will likely welcome the news that visitor numbers are up week-on-week, many are still facing challenging time ahead.

Many stores have seen business costs rise this year, as well as facing a fall in consumer confidence due to the cost of living crisis.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said that the drop in retail footfall across the UK as a whole may be an early indicator of the impact of higher energy costs - which came into effect on October 1 - on consumers.

Despite the challenges, retailers are hoping that the key pre-Christmas shopping season will help to increase visitor numbers.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Norwich shopping centre Chantry Place, said: “Footfall continues to increase over 2021 and our retailers are telling us that people have started buying their Christmas presents, potentially to help spread the cost of Christmas this year.

"We expect this trend to continue and hope to be boosted by October half term when more families will visit the Centre.

"We also held our student shopping night event this month, which saw thousands of new students come to Chantry Place to discover everything we have to offer under one roof.

"We will soon be announcing our Christmas plans which will see brand new Christmas decorations adorn the Centre, as well as new retailers joining us, pop ups, a Christmas appeal, extended opening hours and much more.”