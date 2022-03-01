East of England retail centres continue recovery from the pandemic

Town and city centres across the East of England are continuing their bounce back from the pandemic, new figures show.

Data from Springboard, which measures retail footfall across the UK, found that the number of shoppers visiting East of England retail centres last week increased by 113.5pc year-on-year.

Although this shows that city and town centres are seeing recovery from the pandemic, overall footfall is 16.8pc below its 2019 levels.

Across the UK, footfall increased by 123.9pc in retail destinations year-on-year. This was an increase of 138.7pc on UK high streets, a 39.5pc rise at retail parks, and a 173.5pc increase at shopping centres.

Week-on-week there has also seen a rise in shoppers visiting retail centres with the East of England seeing a 5.0pc increase.

Throughout the UK, retail footfall has also increased by 11.1pc week-on-week. This was a 15.5pc rise on the high street, a 3.3pc increase at retail parks, and 9.6pc increase at shopping centres.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said that footfall in retail destinations bounced back from last week compared to the storm-hit previous week.

She said: "However, this was wholly due to a recovery in footfall on Friday and Saturday, which was undoubtedly helped by the dry sunny weather on these two days, but also due to exceptionally low comparables in the week before due to the impact on footfall because of Storms Dudley and Eunice.

"In contrast with Friday and Saturday - and despite the school half term - over the five days from Sunday to Thursday footfall was marginally lower last week than in the week before, with noticeable drops on Sunday and Monday.

"The return of employees to their offices appears to be continuing, with a rise in footfall last week in Central London and in Springboard's Back to the Office benchmark, which tracks activity in areas of Central London that are in close proximity to offices. However, it is likely that a large proportion of the uplift in Central London will have been driven by half term family trips to the capital as footfall in regional cities across the UK between Monday and Thursday increased only very marginally."