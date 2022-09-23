Retailers warned that footfall lull lies ahead

Number of shoppers visiting the high street is expected to fall during autumn - Credit: Steve Adams

Retailers are set for a gloomy autumn as the cost of living crisis is predicted to see a drop in the number of shoppers hitting the high street.

Springboard, which analyses the number of visitors to shops, is predicting that soaring inflation and energy bills will deter people from spending during the months leading up to Christmas.

Its research found that September will likely see a 4.9pc fall in retail visitors compared to the month before.

October will see shopper numbers fall by 2.5pc month-on-month and November by 0.3pc.

There is expected to be a slight uplift of 6pc between November and December as the festive shopping season ramps up.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said that a number of factors has impacted its forecast.

“We have been publishing footfall data since 2009 and in each year between 2009 and 2019 footfall dipped in September from August because of a drop in consumer demand following the end of the holiday season and the start of the school term," she said.

"Covid heavily disrupted the two intervening years, but this year the drop in footfall will be more severe than in the same months pre-2019.

"This is due to consumers' fears over the impact of the rise in energy costs expected in October on their household budgets.

Ms Wehrle added: “Potential unemployment rates may also have increased, as some businesses fail due to the increase in energy costs, which will further depress demand in store.

"Footfall will rise in all three destination types from November to December, although the rise will be more subdued than in previous years - by 4.5pc in high streets, by 5pc in retail parks, but by 10pc in shopping centres, which are the destination of choice for many shoppers when buying Christmas gifts due to the range of products that are available.”