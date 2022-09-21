Promotion

Seeking specialist restructuring advice should not be seen as a negative step, but rather a proactive one that may well protect their business - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

William Shirley, insolvency and corporate recovery partner at Howes Percival, urges directors to seek restructuring advice to ensure their businesses stay viable.

The perfect storm of economic problems caused by the pandemic are being exacerbated by soaring energy bills, continued supply chain volatility and the cost-of-living crisis, all of which are causing runaway inflation. There are few businesses or sectors that have not been affected and are now once again facing an uncertain future.

William Shirley, partner, insolvency and corporate recovery at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

The Government has introduced the energy price guarantee to assist households with increasing energy prices and has also introduced similar support for businesses. The price cap for businesses will come into force from October 2022 and will cap energy prices (although of course not bills) for six months.

Soaring inflation will weigh heavily on business profitability, with overheads increasing and demand reducing as a consequence of the cost-of-living crisis. Weaker consumer demand will significantly impact sectors such as travel, retail and hospitality. Companies in energy-intensive industries will be hard hit given increasing energy costs, the retail sector is suffering from weak demand as a result of inflationary pressures, while importers are suffering from the weakness of the pound.

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that the Government will re-introduce some of the measures contained in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, such as a moratorium on the presentation of winding up petitions. As such, it is important that directors consider the viability of their businesses and seek specialist restructuring advice.

This should not be seen as a negative step but rather a proactive one that may well protect their business. A formal restructuring or insolvency process may not, on review, be required and a solution can often be achieved by considering finance options and/or negotiating terms with key creditors and stakeholders.

It is important that directors, and indeed all business owners, consider their positions carefully and obtain advice not only on the restructuring options available, but also on their obligations to creditors and the consequences of failing to comply with those obligations, which can be stark.

Seeking the right advice from the right people at the right time can save your business and also protect business owners and directors personally.

