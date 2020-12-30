Housebound food lovers snap up fine dining New Year's Eve treats
Restaurants across Norfolk are selling out of posh ready meals as people resign themselves to staying in on December 31.
But business owners say sales only account for 10pc of what they would take on what is usually the busiest night of the year.
Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli Italian restaurant in Orford Street, Norwich, has sold out of £50 New Year's Eve meals, including crab bisque soup and venison.
He said: "I do all the labour myself. We have sold all 40 meals and the truth is that this is not enough to keep us ticking along, but I've done it to get some money coming in and to keep our name out there."
Marcus Pearcey, who runs the Oak Bar and Terrace, in Yarmouth Road, Norwich, has also shifted all of his high-end 'Dine with Blofield' meal boxes ranging from a beef wellington for £8 to an 'ultimate steak dinner for two' for £44.95.
He said: "Sadly it doesn't make up for losing one of our busiest nights and the entire Christmas period. Once again hospitality pays the price to keep our community safe and we receive very little compensation."
Iain McCarten, who runs the Last Brasserie, in St George's Street, Norwich, also has no New Year's Eve meals left.
His six course special for £32.50 a head includes miso-cured salmon followed by oxtail and oyster pie.
But he spent Christmas dealing with flooding of the restaurant. "It felt like the year couldn't get any worse, we had a massive flood, the biggest I'd ever seen. The whole of our downstairs was flooded, some areas your foot was completely under water."
John Potter, owner of Potters resort in Hopton-on-Sea, said it was 'heartbreaking" to have to stay closed. "The resort is silent and empty and it's heart-breaking.
"As you walk around the cold, dark building you realise it's the community that makes Potters special.
"Next year is going to be huge, the vaccine will stop this horrible virus and the resort will welcome back the community for some amazing memories to be made again."