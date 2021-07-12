Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- Credit: Supplied
Center Parcs, with a venue in Elveden on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, has announced it is building a new resort.
The company has secured an option agreement to acquire privately owned woodland near Crawley, West Sussex.
Following an extensive search, the 553 acres of woodland have been identified as a suitable site due to its location to the south of London and its excellent transport links.
Center Parcs will now undertake rigorous site surveys and pre-planning works to ensure the woodland meets the specific requirements of one of its villages.
In line with the other Center Parcs villages, it is intended that the site at Oldhouse Warren will include lodges, a range of indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, a subtropical swimming paradise, a variety of restaurants and shops and a spa.
You may also want to watch:
The development is expected to cost between £350m and £400m and create approximately 1,500 permanent local jobs once operational and a further 1,000 jobs during construction.
Center Parcs’ villages are sympathetically designed to blend into the existing landscape, with no visual impact on the surrounding area, and the company is committed to both protecting and enhancing the forests in which their holiday villages are located.
