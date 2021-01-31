Been flooded? Here's how to get compensation

Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021

This week Martyn James of complaints platform Resolver talks readers through what to do if they have been flooded.

Six of the ten wettest years have occurred since 1998 according to the official records. As many people around the UK deal with the aftermath of Storm Christoph it’s clear that for many, many people, storms and the impact of flooding are a huge concern – both now and in the future.

Future planning is all well and good – but those who are already affected by the floods need help right now. And that will usually involve their insurance company.

How flood claims work

Here’s a bit of reassurance - insurance companies are generally pretty good at swinging into action when there’s a flood. They’ll have their people on the ground – the loss adjusters – out in areas affected by flooding really quickly. Loss adjusters are there to help assess what needs to be done as a priority, along with the subsequent repairs and claim issues that arise as a result.

When you make a home claim, make sure you explain the impact on you personally. Particularly if you’re ill or have a young family and you can’t stay in your property – they’ll tell you what will happen next. They can even help you find (and fund) temporary accommodation if your home needs serious work. This can range from hotel rooms to a caravan on site – but get an estimate of time taken for the repairs before you commit to camping.

A question of time

The biggest problem with flood complaints is the time it can take to sort things out. If your property has been structurally damaged, it can take a long time – on rare occasions years - before the property is habitable. During that time, you may find yourself in alternative accommodation for a prolonged period.

Many other complaints are about the contractors the insurer uses to sort out flood damage, from loss adjusters to builders and specialist tradespeople. Don’t forget, your contract is with the insurance company, so if you’re unhappy with a contractor, speak to the insurer.

Here’s how to get started:

· Call your insurance company to log your claim and get as much advice from them as you can. Remember to make a note of when you called and who you spoke to.

· Keep a record of any extra spending, including hotel bills and emergency repair works as this may be covered by your policy too. Make sure to keep them in a safe place with your insurance documents.

· Don’t authorise people to carry out repairs without speaking to the insurer first. You might not be covered if your chosen contractor is more expensive than the insurer’s choice.

· Take photos and video of the damage that has been done, list all the damage to your house and belongings and even keep samples of things such as carpets to prove the quality of furnishings.

Loss assessors

Loss assessors are separate organisations you can hire to deal with insurance companies on your behalf. In an ideal world, they wouldn’t exist. But they only exist because some financial businesses – in this case insurance underwriters – didn’t play fair.

Loss assessors are only worth considering if the damage to your home is significant and the proposals from the insurance company don’t seen fair or right. They may get you more cash – but many take a cut of your cash too, often a percentage of the total claim. So make sure you understand the price you’ll pay.

The most important thing

The most important thing to remember is to keep informed. Flooding claims can be complex and may take a while to resolve fully. So, speak to the insurer, get them to explain to you what they’re doing, timescales and if your property needs to be ‘future proofed’ to prevent problems happing again.

If the insurance company doesn’t sort things out, the free Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) have the power to tell the insurer to make things right if they agree with your complaint.