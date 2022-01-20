News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Region's farming leader is moving to pastures new

Chris Hill

Published: 3:03 PM January 20, 2022
Gary Ford is leaving his role as East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU)

Gary Ford is leaving his role as East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: Pagepix

The regional director of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) in East Anglia is leaving to take up a new role in his home county of Worcestershire.

Gary Ford, who has held the senior post in the region's agricultural industry since July 2020, is taking over as senior group secretary at the NFU’s Bromsgrove branch.  

The 54-year-old said: “I’ve been proud and honoured to lead the NFU East Anglia team, during such a challenging period for British agriculture.

Labour shortages, rising input costs, the impact of new trade deals and reductions in farm support are just some of the issues we have been dealing with, largely while working remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions.  

“I am sorry to be leaving but couldn’t turn down the opportunity of moving to my ‘home’ branch, an area where my parents still farm and where I have lived all my life.  

“I’m pleased I will still be part of the NFU, an organisation which is working so hard to ensure there is a thriving future for our vital food and farming industry.” 

Gary will be leaving at the end of April and his successor is yet to be appointed. 

