Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM March 18, 2021   
The Reindeer pub landlady Lou Wilding with friends Jo Will, Rob Tasher and DJ Skalypso. PICTURE: Sop

The Reindeer pub landlady Lou Wilding with friends Jo Will, Rob Tasher and DJ Skalypso. PICTURE: Sophie Smith.

Customers can expect to see a whole host of changes when they return to a Norwich pub as Covid restrictions ease. 

The Reindeer on Dereham Road has been a hive of activity, despite business being affected by the pandemic, as refurbishment is carried out. 

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the garden area at the pub was extended to accommodate more seating.

And now a pool room with darts, a big screen projector and sofas are also being introduced. 

The Reindeer Pub on Dereham Road, Norwich . Photo : Steve Adams

The Reindeer Pub on Dereham Road, Norwich . Photo : Steve Adams

Lou Wilding, landlady of The Reindeer, said she has also invested in gazebos for the garden, while the whole building is currently getting a new lick of paint. 

She said: "I imagine it has cost about £5,000 overall but we are really lucky to have a very talented team and we have had help from friends who have put in a bit of time when they have been able to. 

"We would have struggled with time for this without the pandemic, but we are very well-equipped to deal with the situation around us and we have had to look at how we do takeaway food since January." 

The pub was able to host acoustic music in the garden last year which proved popular and meant the staff had to rearrange the outdoor seating to ensure it was socially distanced. 

Ms Wilding said she had been reliant on feedback from customers regarding the changes to the pub, and she has also found it valuable spending time speaking to other Norwich traders with regards to planning for the return of customers. 

Another Norwich pub which has been making good use of the time during the lockdown is The Steam Packet on Crown Road. 

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Antony Kelly

The Steam Packet in Norwich - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The pub posted on its social media page during the Covid enforced closure to inform customers work is being done on a new sound system and to give the bar a fresh look. 

A post in early November said: "We will be back, and over lockdown we’re using the time to make improvements to both floors, so we reopen with a bang." 

Meanwhile, the Sir Garnet pub, next to Norwich Market is expanding into an empty shop next door to sell gifts and homeware.

