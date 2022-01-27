News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pandemic redundancy leads to business success

Derin Clark

Published: 12:04 PM January 27, 2022
Mr Spray Coat was launched during the pandemic by brothers Ben and Marcus Jones. - Credit: Ben Jones

Being made redundant during the pandemic led a Norfolk man to launch his own business which has gone from strength-to-strength. 

Ben Jones, from north Norwich, launched his spray coating business Mr Spray Coat in June 2020 with his brother Marcus Jones, who had already owned a roofing company. 

"I've worked as a paint sprayer for more than 15 years," he said. "I last worked in the oil and gas industry, but during lockdown because of oil and gas prices I got laid off a lot. 

"One day we were talking about how people don't usually go for new windows or roof tiles because of the expense. 

"We then looked into spraying PVC windows as a way for people to give a new look on their houses without the cost of replacing windows. Spraying windows gives people a new look at about 80pc of the cost to replace.  

"When I launched it was only meant to be a side-line. I expected to just work weekends or evenings.

"My boss was aware that I was running my business and he wasn't surprised when four months later I had to hand my notice in because it got too much. 

"My boss told me he thought the concept of the business was a brilliant."

Although launching during the pandemic had challenges, it also helped the business to grow. 

Mr Jones said: "Talking to customers was probably the hardest thing and visiting customers' houses. 

"But the pandemic had a major benefit for what we do as people wanted to make their houses look up to day but didn't have the money to refit their windows."

Since the launch, the 33 year old has seen his business go from strength-to-strength. 

"We've been getting new customers through word-of-mouth and Facebook ads. 

"I was a one-man band but we have had to invest in a bigger van and more staff. We now have three full-time and one part-time members of staff.

"We have two vans on the fleet and have had to get a premises with spray facilities."

Mr Jones plans to keep growing his business, which is based near Norwich Airport.

"I've got ten friends in the industry and I would like to give each one a job in the next 24 months," he said.  

"That will mean growing by having ten more full-time jobs."

