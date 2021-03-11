Salon with specialist hair loss service to open in city centre

Published: 9:25 AM March 11, 2021

A new hair salon aiming to help women feel empowered is coming to Norwich.

Rory O'Shea is the owner of ReDefine Me which will be opening in Charing Cross, a sister branch to an existing Essex-based salon.

The business will also be offering non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as wrinkle treatments and dermal fillers.

And Mr O'Shea has done training to give women a comfortable environment to go to to talk about hair loss as part of the charity My New Hair launched by Trevor Sorbie MBE.

Mr O'Shea said: "The thing about hair loss is that unless you've been through it you can't understand. The only thing we can do is provide people with a place where they feel safe and comfortable to talk about it.

"Often when hair loss happens - particularly if it's related to medical reasons - it can be a rather blunt delivery. People don't really know what to do or when they can start styling it once it grows back.

"It's such a personal thing to go through so we really try to make it as fun - if that's the right word - as possible. We want to give them that control over the situation and support as much as we can."

The salon is also working with a sustainable vegan salon brand for its products, which Mr O'Shea says aligns with the core values of his salon.

The salon is planning to open on April 19 with Mr O'Shea, his NHS nurse practitioner partner and aesthetician Callum Metcalfe and fellow NHS nurse Sophie Taylor who will both handle the non-surgical procedures.

"Both the non-surgical procedure staff have worked in the NHS for around eight years - we know how important it is to have people who really know what they're doing," Mr O'Shea said.