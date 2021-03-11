News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Salon with specialist hair loss service to open in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 9:25 AM March 11, 2021   
Rory O'Shea and Callum Metcalfe will be opening a new hair salon in Charing Cross, Norwich

Rory O'Shea and Callum Metcalfe will be opening a new hair salon in Charing Cross, Norwich - Credit: Archant/Rory O'Shea

A new hair salon aiming to help women feel empowered is coming to Norwich. 

Rory O'Shea is the owner of ReDefine Me which will be opening in Charing Cross, a sister branch to an existing Essex-based salon. 

The business will also be offering non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as wrinkle treatments and dermal fillers. 

And Mr O'Shea has done training to give women a comfortable environment to go to to talk about hair loss as part of the charity My New Hair launched by Trevor Sorbie MBE. 

Mr O'Shea said: "The thing about hair loss is that unless you've been through it you can't understand. The only thing we can do is provide people with a place where they feel safe and comfortable to talk about it. 

You may also want to watch:

"Often when hair loss happens - particularly if it's related to medical reasons - it can be a rather blunt delivery. People don't really know what to do or when they can start styling it once it grows back.

"It's such a personal thing to go through so we really try to make it as fun - if that's the right word - as possible. We want to give them that control over the situation and support as much as we can."

Most Read

  1. 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
  2. 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
  3. 3 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
  1. 4 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
  2. 5 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
  3. 6 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
  4. 7 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
  5. 8 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
  6. 9 Vigilant boat firm checking postcodes to weed out 'non-local' customers
  7. 10 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town

The salon is also working with a sustainable vegan salon brand for its products, which Mr O'Shea says aligns with the core values of his salon.

The salon is planning to open on April 19 with Mr O'Shea, his NHS nurse practitioner partner and aesthetician Callum Metcalfe and fellow NHS nurse Sophie Taylor who will both handle the non-surgical procedures. 

Nurse Sophie Taylor will also be joining the team

Nurse Sophie Taylor will also be joining the team - Credit: Sophie Taylor

"Both the non-surgical procedure staff have worked in the NHS for around eight years - we know how important it is to have people who really know what they're doing," Mr O'Shea said. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parent

Education | Updated

School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Harnden saw smoke pouring from the back of the bus on Plumstead Road.

Video

Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

'Unbearable pain' - police chief reveals dog theft heartache

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus